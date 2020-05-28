Mahesh Babu's upcoming film with Parasuram is based on the biggest bank frauds occurred in the country?

The news reports suggest that the central theme of the Parasuram film will be on the bank frauds, and how the lead star Mahesh Babu will be battling the villains.

There is a strong buzz in the south film industry that Telugu star Mahesh Babu will be announcing his upcoming film with director Parasuram on the eve of superstar Krishna's birthday. Many believe that Mahesh Babu will announce his next film with the Geetha Govindam director on May 31 which marks his father's birthday as well. The latest news reports suggest that the Parasuram directorial is expected to be a political drama, with a focus on bank frauds. The news reports suggest that the central theme of the Parasuram film will be on the bank frauds, and how the lead star Mahesh Babu will be battling the villains.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu delivered a massive hit in Sarileru Neekevvaru. The film was helmed by ace director Anil Ravipudi. The director is also known for his film called F2: Fun and Frustration. The film featured Venkatesh Daggubati and Varun Tej in the lead. The Spyder actor also made headlines, when the Baahubali director SS Rajamouli revealed that he will do a film with the Bharat Ane Nenu star.

The fans git really very excited when the RRR director announced that he will be soon making a film with Mahesh Babu. The director SS Rajamouli is currently working on his film called RRR. This film has Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead. Now, all eyes are on the official announcement on the Mahesh Babu film with the Geetha Govindam director. The filmmaker is hoping to title the film as Sarkar Vaari Paata.

