Mahesh Babu's upcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Paata to feature Kiccha Sudeep as the antagonist?

There is a strong buzz in the south film industry that Kannada superstar Kiccha Sudeep could star in Mahesh Babu's highly anticipated film, Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The southern film is helmed by well-known director Parasuram. The director is known for his superhit drama called Geetha Govindam. The film had Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda in the lead. Now, with the latest news update, Kiccha Sudeep will be playing the villain in the Mahesh Babu starrer. The Kannada star Kiccha Sudeep featured as the antagonist in the film called Dabangg 3.

The film was a massive hit and the fans and followers of the southern actor were delighted to see him in a Bollywood film. Kiccha Sudeep made his comeback to a Bollywood film after a long gap of time. The Kannada actor featured in films like Pailwaan, Kotigobba 2, The Villain, Maanikya, and Eega. The south film, Sarkaru Vaari Paata is one of the much-awaited dramas of the south film industry. The film will feature Mahesh Babu in the lead. The makers of the film, Sarkaru Vaari Paata had unveiled the first look poster of the drama on the eve of superstar Krishna's birthday on May 31.

The first look poster of Sarkaru Vaari Paata features Mahesh Babu in a rugged look. The actor is seen with a tattoo of the one rupee coin and an ear piercing. The fans and followers of the Sarileru Neekevvaru actor are delighted to see the first look poster of the Parasuram directorial.

