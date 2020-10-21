Mahesh Babu's upcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Paata hit a road bump before team resumes shoot?

The news reports on the Mahesh Babu starrer state that the makers are having trouble processing the visas for the team. The news reports also add that there is no clarity as to when the cast and crew will fly to the US.

The latest news reports state that the much awaited film titled Sarkaru Vaari Paata starring Mahesh Babu has hit a roadblock. The cast and crew of the Mahesh Babu starrer were supposed to start the shoot of the film in the United States. But, now the news reports on the Mahesh Babu starrer state that the makers are having trouble processing the visas for the team. The news reports state that there is no clarity as to when will the cast and crew fly to the US to start the filming work of the upcoming Mahesh Babu starrer.

The film Sarkaru Vaari Paata is helmed by ace director Parasuram. The filmmaker is known for his blockbuster film called Geetha Govindam. This film featured the much loved actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna. The fans and followers of the Telugu star Mahesh Babu are eagerly looking forward to watching the film on the big screen. The makers of the highly anticipated drama, recently announced that the gorgeous diva, Keerthy Suresh will be starring in the film.

The National Award winning actress will be seen in a key role in the upcoming Mahesh Babu starrer. The Telugu actor Mahesh Babu enjoys a massive fan following on his social media accounts. The fans and followers of the Sarileru Neekevvaru actor are waiting for the film to hit the big screen.

