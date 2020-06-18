Mahesh Babu's upcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Paata will feature Keerthy Suresh as the female lead?

News reports suggest that the makers of Sarkaru Vaari Paata have finalized Keerthy Suresh to play the female lead opposite Mahesh Babu.

There is a strong buzz in the south film industry that Mahanati actress Keerthy Suresh will reportedly play the lead in Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata. News reports suggest that the makers have finalized Keerthy Suresh to play the female lead opposite Mahesh Babu. The first look poster of the southern drama, Sarkaru Vaari Paata was unveiled by the makers on the eve of superstar Krishna's birthday on May 31. The fans and followers of the Telugu star Mahesh Babu are very impressed and are looking forward to the film. The southern drama is helmed by Parasuram.

The director is known for his film Geetha Govindam. This film proved to be a massive success at the box office. The film starred Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead. There are a lot of expectations from the director to deliver yet another blockbuster with Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh. The south star Mahesh Babu is riding high on the success of his film, Sarileru Neekevvaru. The south flick was helmed by ace director Anil Ravipudi. The film, Sarileru Neekevvaru saw Mahesh Babu play the role of an Army officer named Major Ajay Krishna.

The fans and film audiences loved the lead actors and the chemistry between the two stars. The audiences are very impressed with the first look poster of Sarkaru Vaari Paata which features the lead star in a rugged look. Mahesh Babu can be seen with a tattoo of a one rupee coin and an ear piercing. The fans are very intrigued by the first look poster and are eagerly waiting for an update about the film.

