  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Mahesh Babu's upcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Paata will feature Keerthy Suresh as the female lead?

News reports suggest that the makers of Sarkaru Vaari Paata have finalized Keerthy Suresh to play the female lead opposite Mahesh Babu.
17521 reads Mumbai
Mahesh Babu's upcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Paata will feature Keerthy Suresh as the female lead?Mahesh Babu's upcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Paata will feature Keerthy Suresh as the female lead?
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

There is a strong buzz in the south film industry that Mahanati actress Keerthy Suresh will reportedly play the lead in Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata. News reports suggest that the makers have finalized Keerthy Suresh to play the female lead opposite Mahesh Babu. The first look poster of the southern drama, Sarkaru Vaari Paata was unveiled by the makers on the eve of superstar Krishna's birthday on May 31. The fans and followers of the Telugu star Mahesh Babu are very impressed and are looking forward to the film. The southern drama is helmed by Parasuram.

The director is known for his film Geetha Govindam. This film proved to be a massive success at the box office. The film starred Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead. There are a lot of expectations from the director to deliver yet another blockbuster with Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh. The south star Mahesh Babu is riding high on the success of his film, Sarileru Neekevvaru. The south flick was helmed by ace director Anil Ravipudi. The film, Sarileru Neekevvaru saw Mahesh Babu play the role of an Army officer named Major Ajay Krishna.

The fans and film audiences loved the lead actors and the chemistry between the two stars. The audiences are very impressed with the first look poster of Sarkaru Vaari Paata which features the lead star in a rugged look. Mahesh Babu can be seen with a tattoo of a one rupee coin and an ear piercing. The fans are very intrigued by the first look poster and are eagerly waiting for an update about the film.

(ALSO READ: Prabhas 20: Baahubali star in dilemma over the Pooja Hegde co starrer's release date for THIS reason)

Credits :telugucinema.com

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput: Here’s a list of stars who made their Bollywood debut opposite the actor
From a backup dancer to a star: A look at Sushant Singh Rajput’s journey
Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill’s shared surprising things about her love life
Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: When the late actor spoke on nepotism, heartbreak, late mother
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Demise: Shah Rukh Khan to Priyanka Chopra and others mourn the actor’s death
Sejal Kumar: From being rejected at auditions & leaving an economic degree to a YouTube sensation
Himanshi Khurana on Asim Riaz, emotional breakdown, Tamasha, Khyaal Rakhya Kar
Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Check out the star's RARE facts
Time Machine: Disha Patani on dating Tiger Shroff, trolls, what love means to her, dance
Disha Patani’s Inspiring Journey In Bollywood
Love Talkies: Miley Jab Hum Tum’s Sanaya Irani & Mohit Sehgal on their wedding, fights, Nach Baliye

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement