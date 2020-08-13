Mahesh Babu's warm smile in this throwback PHOTO will surely brighten up your day

The actor enjoys a massive fan following on his social media accounts. The throwback photo of Mahesh Babu will surely brighten up your day.

The Telugu actor Mahesh Babu is one of the most loved actors from the film industry. The actor enjoys a massive fan following on his social media accounts. The throwback photo of the Bharat Ane Nenu actor will surely brighten up your day. Mahesh Babu is seen in a blue shirt and in a happy mood. On the work front, the actor will be seen in the upcoming film titled, Sarkaru Vaari Paata. This film is helmed by ace director Parasuram.

The director is well known in the film industry for his super hit film called Geetha Govindam, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna. Now, all eyes are on the Parasuram directorial. The fans and film audiences are eagerly waiting to see the much-awaited drama on the big screen. The makers of the film had previously released the first look poster of the Mahesh Babu starrer on May 31. This day marked the birthday of superstar Krishna. On the eve of the lead actor's birthday, the makers released Sarkaru Vaari Paata's first motion poster. Mahesh Babu looks rugged in the film's first look poster and is seen with a one-rupee tattoo.

The actor is seen sporting an ear piercing and the fans are very excited to known what character Mahesh Babu essays in the film. The upcoming film happens to be one of the most highly anticipated films from the film industry. The fans are looking forward to see what this film has to offer, as the actor's previous flick was a massive hit.

