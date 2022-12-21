Mahesh Babu's whopping net worth: Luxurious home to posh cars, here's a peek into superstar's opulent lifestyle

Mahesh Babu, the superstar of Tollywood needs no introduction. He is the perfect example of beauty with brains and is popularly known as the Prince of Tollywood and the Greek God of Tollywood. With two decades in the industry, he has been credited with several blockbuster movies and paved the niche as the most bankable actor in Indian cinema. The actor leads a lavish lifestyle with a luxurious home, holidays, and high-end cars from the income earned from his films and brand endorsements. Reportedly, the superstar's net worth is Rs 244 crores. Let's take a look at his opulent lifestyle and all the assets that contribute to his whopping net worth.

Luxurious house in Hyderabad Mahesh Babu lives with his wife Namrata Shirodkar and kids Gautam and Sitara in the posh Jubilee Hills area in Hyderabad, Telangana. The adobe is no less than a five-star hotel. The house consists of a swimming pool, garden, gym, home theatre, multiple bedrooms, and an office room. The actor is a complete family man and spends most of his time with his kids and wife, watching television, and playing with his pets in the backyard. Mahesh Babu is not a party person but always hosts his movie success bashes in his backyard which gives a perfect view of the city. His house is an embodiment of modern and traditional, luxury and comfort as well. If reports are to be believed, the bungalow is worth Rs 28 crores.

Private jets and luxe vanity van Mahesh Babu is one of the very few celebrities to own a private jet in Tollywood. For shoots and holidays, the actor often flies in his own aircraft. He and his wife Namrata Shirodkar often share pictures of them cruising away in their charter. Mahesh Babu also owns a luxe vanity van that reportedly comes with a spacious living room, comfy bedroom, restroom, and rehearsal room. He often chills and rests in his vanity van during the shoots of his films.

Exotic vacation If not on film sets, one can definitely find Mahesh Babu with his family on holidays. The actor loves vacationing with his family in stunning locales around the globe. After every intense shoot schedule and movie release, he jets off to countries like New York, Paris, Europe, London, and more to relax and rejuvenate. Mahesh and his family live the most luxurious life during the holidays and enjoy every moment. In a year, Mahesh Babu goes on holidays almost at least thrice to foreign locations and the pics with his family are pure goals.

Posh cars With such a humongous net worth, it won’t come as a surprise that Mahesh Babu owns multiple luxury cars. The superstar's garage consists of high-end cars like The Audi e-Tron electric car worth Rs 1.19 crore, Range Rover Vogue worth Rs 2.26 crore, as per Carwale. Other additions to his car collection include the BMW 730Ld and the Mercedes GL Class.

Whopping net worth Mahesh Babu is an A-league actor in Tollywood. He is one of the highest-paid actors along with Ram Charan, Jr NTR, and more. His every movie becomes the highest-grossing collection at the box office. With blockbuster hits like Pokiri, Srimanthadu, Maharshi, Sarakaru Vaari Paata, and others, he reportedly charges Rs 50-80 crores as remuneration, as per GQ. Well, he is teaming up with RRR director SS Rajamouli next, so expect nothing less.

Brand endorsements Mahesh Babu is one of the actors who endorses many brands, right from cooking oils, and soaps to soft drinks. The exact amount is not known but he charges accordingly as per the brand. The actor also collaborated with Bollywood actors like Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, and Kriti Sanon.

Other businesses Apart from being an actor, Mahesh Babu is also a businessman. He launched a clothing brand under his name, called 'The Humble Co', which is designer wear for men. It is well known that he is also a producer and owns a production house Ghattamaneni Mahesh Babu (GMB) and is also co-owner of a luxurious multiplex theater, AMB Cinemas in Hyderabad. However, the production house, managed by Namrata Shirodkar, bankrolls most of Mahesh Babu's films and takes home huge sums as producers as well. The production banner delivered many superhit films including Srimanthudu, Brahmotsavam, Sarileru Neekevvaru, Sarkaru Vaari Paata, and Major.

Philanthropist Mahesh Babu is somebody who doesn't believe in keeping it all for himself. He is a philanthropist and offers financial support and medical help to the needy. He donates 30% of his annual income to charitable causes. The actor adopted Burripalem village in Andhra Pradesh after his blockbuster film Maharshi, which runs on the same plot, and has also sponsored cardiac surgery for more than 1000 children so far.