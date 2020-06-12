Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata calls Sitara a 'little brat' as she shares a spooky video of her
Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara is among the popular star kids in the Telugu film industry and is grabbing all the attention over her adorable photos and videos. Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar is super active on social media and keeps sharing amazing moments from her lockdown diaries. Recently, she shared a spooky video of Sitara and fans just can't stop laughing at it. The video is hilarious yet cute as Sitara walks around the house in her scariest look. Sharing the video on Instagram, Namrata wrote, "Conjuring in the house ..Voila !! It's only my little brat.. #spookytime."
On the work front, Mahesh Babu was last seen in Sarileru Neekevvaru and now, the audience is eagerly looking forward to his next titled, ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’. To be directed by Parasuram, the upcoming Telugu film will jointly be produced by Mythri Movie Makers and 14 Reels Entertainments in association with GMB Entertainments.