Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata calls Sitara a 'little brat' as she shares a spooky video of her

Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata shared a spooky video of Sitara and fans can't stop laughing at it. The video is hilarious yet cute.

Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara is among the popular star kids in the Telugu film industry and is grabbing all the attention over her adorable photos and videos. Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar is super active on social media and keeps sharing amazing moments from her lockdown diaries. Recently, she shared a spooky video of Sitara and fans just can't stop laughing at it. The video is hilarious yet cute as Sitara walks around the house in her scariest look. Sharing the video on Instagram, Namrata wrote, "Conjuring in the house ..Voila !! It's only my little brat.. #spookytime."

From playing indoor games with kids to enjoying pool time at their home, Mahesh Babu and Namrata's kids Gautam and Sitara are making the most of quarantine period. The 7-year-old Sitara is already a social media star and is winning hearts with her videos on Instagram and YouTube. Sitara recently turned manicurist for her mommy Namrata and the video went viral on social media. Meanwhile, check out her spooky video below.



View this post on Instagram Conjuring in the house Voila !! It's only my little brat #spookytime @sitaraghattamaneni A post shared by Namrata Shirodkar (@namratashirodkar) on Jun 11, 2020 at 2:45am PDT

Also Read: Mahesh Babu's sister Manjula makes revelations about her past and how she tackled with mental issues

On the work front, Mahesh Babu was last seen in Sarileru Neekevvaru and now, the audience is eagerly looking forward to his next titled, ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’. To be directed by Parasuram, the upcoming Telugu film will jointly be produced by Mythri Movie Makers and 14 Reels Entertainments in association with GMB Entertainments.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×