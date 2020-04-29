Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata gets emotional as she recalls happy memories & being pregnant during Pokiri release
Through the thickest and thinnest, Tollywood's most adorable couple Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar are always having each other's back. Namrata Shirodkar is the real cheerleader to hubby Mahesh Babu and her recent post on his film Pokiri completing 14 years of its release is too beautiful to miss. Pokiri is a masterpiece and the film had set a trend in the genre of a masala entertainer. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the film not only received a good response but also set a huge mark at the box office.
Pokiri completes 14 years ... so many memories attached to this phenomena .. our second release after marriage .. carrying baby weight of little gautam .. and then pokiri happened .. this film was a rage .. & changed our lives forever !! This movie got etched in Telugu cinema as a pathbreaking classic of all times !! The combination of Mb as Pandu and director puri jagan was magical .. It’s a memory that will always stay with me #gratitude #happiness #memoriesforlife
Mahesh played Krishna, a police officer who disguises himself as a thug and joins the mafia to wipe out the underworld. The film also starred actress Ileana D'Cruz.
Talking about Mahesh Babu's upcoming project, after Sarileru Neekevvaru, the superstar is yet to make an official announcement on his next.
