X
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata gets emotional as she recalls happy memories & being pregnant during Pokiri release

As the film completed 14 years on April 28, Namrata Shirodkar penned a note and recalled how Mahesh Babu's Pokiri changed a lot of things in their life.
4996 reads Mumbai
Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata gets emotional as she recalls happy memories & being pregnant during Pokiri releaseMahesh Babu's wife Namrata gets emotional as she recalls happy memories & being pregnant during Pokiri release
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Through the thickest and thinnest, Tollywood's most adorable couple Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar are always having each other's back. Namrata Shirodkar is the real cheerleader to hubby Mahesh Babu and her recent post on his film Pokiri completing 14 years of its release is too beautiful to miss. Pokiri is a masterpiece and the film had set a trend in the genre of a masala entertainer. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the film not only received a good response but also set a huge mark at the box office. 

As the film completed 14 years on April 28, Namrata Shirodkar penned a note and recalled how superstar's Pokiri changed a lot of things in their life. Sharing a poster of the film on Instagram, the star wife wrote, "Pokiri completes 14 years ... so many memories attached to this phenomena .. our second release after marriage .. carrying baby weight of little gautam .. and then pokiri happened .. this film was a rage .. & changed our lives forever !! This movie got etched in Telugu cinema as a pathbreaking classic of all times !! The combination of Mb as Pandu and director puri jagan was magical .. It’s a memory that will always stay with me #gratitude #happiness #memoriesforlife."

Mahesh played Krishna, a police officer who disguises himself as a thug and joins the mafia to wipe out the underworld. The film also starred actress Ileana D'Cruz.

Talking about Mahesh Babu's upcoming project, after Sarileru Neekevvaru, the superstar is yet to make an official announcement on his next. 

Also Read: To marry Mahesh I gave up my career: When Namrata Shirodkar spoke on quitting acting to become Mrs Mahesh Babu 

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement