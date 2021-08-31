Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata gives glimpse into his ad shoot; Actor looks handsome flaunting new avatar

Mahesh Babu is one of the most popular stars of South Indian cinema. Aside from being a film star, he is also known for his chocolate boy looks and charisma. The actor seems to get younger every year as he dons a new avatar for every movie and shoot. Today, his wife Namrata shared a glimpse into his another stylish look for an ad shoot.

Namrata Shirodkar took to her Instagram handle and shared a BTS video of the superstar from the sets of an advertisement shoot. It looks like the actor is shooting yet again with his favourite celebrity photographer, Avinash Gowariker. The actor looks handsome as ever flaunting his casual look and beaming smile as he shoots for the advertisement. Namrata added his next movie Sarkaru Vaari Paata title song to the video. However, it is not yet known for which advertisement he is shooting exactly.

Sharing the video, Namrata wrote, "Behind-the-scenes from MB's ad shoot!" Watch the video here:

Also Read: Seetimaarr Trailer: Gopichand, Tamannaah Bhatia starrer is a perfect action sports entertainer for Ganeshotsav

On the work front, Mahesh Babu is currently shooting for Sarkaru Vaari Paata, directed by Parasuram. Keerthy Suresh has been roped in to play the leading lady. The makers of Sarkaru Vaari Paata recently released the first look and the teaser will be released on August 9. Sarkaru Vaaari Paata is slated to release in theatres for Sankranthi, January 14, 2022. The actor will also be collaborating with Trivikram Srinivas once again for his next movie tentatively titled SSMB28.