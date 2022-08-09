Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata pens a lovely birthday note to her hubby; Says 'you light up my world'

Namrata also wished Mahesh Babu on birthday with a lovely note that depicts their beautiful love and marriage.

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Published on Aug 09, 2022 11:23 AM IST  |  985
Superstar Mahesh Babu is celebrating his 47th birthday today. His wife Namrata also wished him with a lovely note that depicts their beautiful love and marriage. Sharing a handsome new pic of her husband, she wrote, "You light up my world like nobody else! Happy birthday MB @urstrulymahesh!! Here's to many more crazy years together!! Love you, now and always."

