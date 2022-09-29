Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata remembers mom-in-law Indira Devi: 'I'll shower same love on your son'

Mahesh Babu and his family are going through a tough time currently, after the demise of his mother Ghattamaneni Indira Devi. The Telugu superstar’s mother breathed her last in Hyderabad, on September 28, Wednesday, following a prolonged illness. As per the reports, the 70-year-old, who was the wife of superstar Krishna, was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Hyderabad for the last few weeks. After performing his mother’s final rites, Mahesh Babu took to his official Instagram handle and dropped a heart-touching post.

Later, Mahesh Babu’s wife and former actress Namrata Shirodkar remembered her beloved mother-in-law with a loving post on her Instagram. Namrata shared a throwback picture of Indira Devi and wrote: “We will miss you deeply... You're in my memory and all the love you gave me. I will shower on your son and your grandchildren and more... We love you, mummy... Sending you endless love and light.” For the uninitiated, Namrata shared a strong bond with her mother-in-law and has often stated that she is the most loving and nurturing person she knows.