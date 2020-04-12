Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata shares a major throwback video of Sitara dancing and its cuteness overloaded

Namrata Shirodkar has shared a super adorable throwback video of daughter Sitara and its the cutest thing you'll see today. One can also see Mahesh Babu in the background as he enjoys his daughter's cute dance moves.

Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar has shared a super adorable throwback video of their daughter Sitara and its the cutest thing you'll see today. One can see little Sitara trying to catch the beat and her expressions will only bring a smile on your face. Taking to Instagram, Namrata wrote, "My Easter special One for each day..trying to catch the beat !!." Well, Mahesh Babu's wife is super active on social media these days and has been sharing some amazing throwback stuff from her personal dairy and we are loving it.

Earlier, she shared an adorable throwback picture of her with daughter Sitara from the sets of Mahesh Babu's film. Sharing about it, she wrote, "One for each day !! My earring caught the attention of this 2 year old and that was the end of a perfectly beautiful day !! She couldn’t see the end of it till the music started n off she went !! Location! Aagadu song shoot Aaja Saroja !!."

Check out Namrata Shirodkar's post below:

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar are proud parents of two kids- Gautham and Sitara. During an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Mahesh Babu had revealed how his wife Namrata Shirodkar has set rules in place for their kids. When asked about how do the kids react to his stardom, Mahesh Babu said, "They don’t really react they r aware but are extremely grounded and r being brought up like regular families with kids !! Namrata has a few rules in place so luckily that bit is taken care of."

Credits :Instagram

