Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata shares throwback video of Sitara enjoying merry go round; Calls her drama queen

Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar took to Instagram and shared a major throwback video of their daughter Sitara enjoying her time in merry go round and it is super adorable.
Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar is super active on social media and is sharing some amazing throwback photos and videos from her treasured memories. The former Miss India has treated us with another adorable video of her daughter Sitara and you just can't miss watching it. Namrata shared a major throwback video of Sitara enjoying her time in merry go round but her caption for the same is a show-stealer. Sharing the video, Namrata Shirodkar wrote, "Merry go round and round and round... it's that infectious laugh knotted with tears all in a split of a second ...!! That’s my perfect drama queen.... Sitara’s shenanigans #MemoryTherapy." 

Amid lockdown, Namrata is keeping her fans updated about Mahesh Babu's daily routine and how he has been spending much of his time with kids at home. From watching movies and playing indoor games with his kids Sitara and Gautam to swimming on weekends with them, the superstar dad is making most of the quarantine. The Telugu star had recently shared a video of him enjoying tongue twister challenge with his daughter Sitara and the video took social media by storm. "Time for a tongue twister !! She’s convinced she’s got it right," Mahesh Babu captioned the video. 

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu will be seen next in director Parasuram's film titled, Sarkaru Vaari Paata

The upcoming film is being jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainments, and 14 Reels Plus.

While S S Thaman is onboard to compose music, cinematography will be handled by P S Vinod, and art direction by A S Prakash. 

