Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata shares an unseen priceless moment of Gautam & Sitara & it will brighten up your day

Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata has shared another priceless throwback moment of Gautam and Sitara that will instantly brighten up your day.

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar are doting parents to their two kids- Gautam and Sitara. There is no denying that Gautam and Sitara are one of the most adored star kids in T-town. Namrata often treats her fans with unseen and adorable throwback moments of her family. This time, she has shared another priceless throwback moment of Gautam and Sitara that will instantly brighten up your day. Sharing a cute picture of Gautam posing with little Sitara, Mahesh Babu's wife captioned it, "Fill your life with experiences, not things. Have stories to tell, not stuff to show... my two lifelines.. #grateful for this lifetime."

From sharing adorable photos to spending time at home with kids, Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar are making the most of quarantine period. Recently, Mahesh Babu shared a messy hair mirror selfie with daughter Sitara. Taking to Instagram, the superstar wrote, "Finding our reflections!! Mastering the mirror selfie." Well, fans are super amazed seeing their favourite actor super active on social media. Due to COVID-19 lockdown, Mahesh Babu is treating his fans with some amazing family moments.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu will be seen next in Geetha Govindam director Parasuram's next film. Mahesh Babu's 27th film is currently the talk of the town and fans are eagerly looking forward to the official announcement.

