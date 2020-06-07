Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar gets nostalgic as she looks back when she was crowned Miss India in 1993

Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar started her career as a model and was crowned Miss India in 1993.

Former beauty queen and Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar made her Bollywood debut in 1998. She played a small role in and Twinkle Khanna's super hit film, Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai. Before stepping into the showbiz world, Namrata made a big name in modelling career. In 1993, she started her career as a model and was crowned Miss India in the same year. She also represented India in the Miss Universe pageant and finished in sixth place. Throughout her modelling career, Namrata had the support of her sister Shilpa Shirodkar. Recently, Shilpa also shared a video of Namrata when she won Miss India title in 1993.

Mahesh Babu's wife is super nostalgic and decided to look back at those priceless moments as she reshared the video on her Instagram story. The stunner gives us a glimpse of her from good old days yet again and she looks beautiful. After a successful career as a model, Mahesh Babu's wife stepped into the acting world. She featured in a few Hindi, Kannada, Telugu and Malayalam films. She also played an important role in Sanjay Dutt starrer Vaastav. However, after her marriage with Mahesh Babu in 2005, she decided to quit acting. They are now proud parents to son Gautham and daughter Sitara.

In a throwback interview, Namrata Shirodkar spoke about quitting acting only to become Mrs Mahesh Babu. During an interview to DC, the former actress said, "There was never a burning desire to be a top actress in the first place. I happily gave up my career to marry Mahesh. And luckily, in the 14 years of our marriage, there has never been a single moment of regret or bitterness. People find it hard to believe that we’re so happy together after all these years."

