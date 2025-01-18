Mahesh Babu’s wife Namrata Shirodkar gives a shoutout to sister Shilpa Shirodkar in Bigg Boss 18 promo; pens ‘Ur the big boss for me…’

Shilpa Shirodkar was recently seen getting evicted from the Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss 18. As the grand finale inches closer, the former actress appeared in a promo alongside Karanveer and Vivian.

In a promo unveiled by Colors TV, Shilpa is seen being made to choose between the two contestants. She ends the promo by deciding to divide her days inside the Bigg Boss house between both of them, leading to a humorous conclusion where she is given the tag “Gamer Shilpa.” This even prompted her sister, Namrata Shirodkar, to give her a shoutout.

In a couple of emoji-filled comments, the former actress and Mahesh Babu ’s wife wrote, “You’re the Big Boss for me,” spreading love to her sister.

See the promo here:

Check out Namrata’s reaction:

Shilpa Shirodkar recently missed out on winning the Bigg Boss 18 title after being evicted from the show. The former actress had been in the house since Day 1 but had to end her journey on Day 102.

After her eviction, Shilpa gave a post-eviction interview where she expressed that she did not rely on her family’s support during the show. This statement led to several trolls targeting her on social media.

However, the former actress responded to the online trolls in an interview with the news outlet Galatta. She said, “Oh my God! Come on! You’re not gonna judge a relationship based on a post. It’s ridiculous! And honestly, this is what I have learned inside the Bigg Boss house. I don’t care what people say. I know what my family means to me. I know how much I mean to them. And I know that’s all that matters.”

Interestingly, Shilpa’s comments came after she revealed that she had a fight with her sister before entering the show. However, before Shilpa’s exit from the Bigg Boss house, her sister Namrata Shirodkar and her niece Sitara had shown their support by sharing shoutouts on their social media handles, urging fans to vote for Shilpa.

