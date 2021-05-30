Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar gives a glimpse into superstar's morning ritual; SEE PHOTO

Namrata Shirodkar took to social media and shared a photo of Mahesh Babu showering love on his pet dog and it is all things cute.

Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu is spending most of his time with kids and wife Namrata at home amidst the lockdown due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Fans are always curious and wait to catch a glimpse into their favourite actor's lifestyle. Well, Mahesh Babu is one of the few actors who likes to keep everything simple and classic. He kickstarts his morning on an adorable note by cuddling his pets. Namrata Shirodkar took to social media and shared a photo of Mahesh Babu showering love on his pet dog and it is all things cute.

Namrata Shirodkar captioned it, "Their morning ritual #LoveExists." Fans can't keep calm and have been dropping heart emoticons in the comment section of the photo. Namrata is active on social media and keeps treating Mahesh Babu's fans with such adorable moments of him spending time with kids and pets at home. The Sarileru Neekevvaru star sure knows how to spend the weekend on a positive note.

Take a look at his latest photo:

On the work front, Mahesh Babu will be seen in Sarkaru Vaari Paata, written and directed by Parasuram. Jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus and G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment, the film stars Keerthy Suresh in the female lead role.

The music of the film is by S. Thaman with cinematography performed by R. Madhi and editing done by Marthand K. Venkatesh. Sarkaru Vaari Paata is scheduled to release in January 2022.

Also Read: Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Makers of Mahesh Babu starrer request not to spread false news; No updates on May 31

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×