Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar gives a quick sneak peek of their spacious gym at home; WATCH

Superstar Mahesh Babu's personalized gym at home has everything to have a great workout while chilling. Take a look.

Superstar Mahesh Babu is not only popular down South but also across the country. Though he is yet to make Bollywood debut, the actor is a well-known face even among the Hindi audience. The actor has earned a massive fan following even internationally for his charming and down to earth personality. There is no denying that no one better than Mahesh Babu can handle stardom. Meanwhile, amid lockdown, Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata Shirodkar are treating their fans with some adorable family moments. The photos also give us an insight into the luxurious house, located at Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad.

The absolutely stunning interiors are already winning our hearts and recently, Namrata also gave us a sneak peek into their personal gym. Namrata Shirodkar took to Instagram and shared a video of their gym at home and it is super. Superstar Mahesh Babu's personalized gym at home has everything to have a great workout while chilling. The workout area also has superstar's big poster and looking at this gym, we can totally spend all day here. It is a spacious gym that has all the modern machines, including a TV screen on which Mahesh Babu listens to music while he is working out.

Check out the video below:

On the work front, Mahesh Babu will be next to next in Parasuram's next titled, Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The film's first look poster was previously released on the eve of superstar Krishna's birthday on May 31 and it has set high curiosity among the moviegoers to know what's in stores for them.

Mahesh Babu was last seen in a super hit film, Sarileru Neekevvaru. The film was helmed by Anil Ravipudi and featured Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead role.

