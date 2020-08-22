Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar gives us a glimpse of her Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations with kids

Namrata Shirodkar looks beautiful in her traditional wear as she celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with family at home. Check out the photos.

The former beauty queen Namrata Shirodkar shared stunning pictures from her Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at home. Mahesh Babu's wife looks gorgeous as she happily poses for photos along with kids, Gautam and Sitara. Namrata Shirodkar looks beautiful in her traditional wear as she celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with family at home. Namrata enjoys a massive fan following on her social media accounts. Mahesh Babu's wife has often shared candid pictures and videos from her routine life and vacation abroad on her Instagram account.

Previously, Namrata Shirodkar also shared a glimpse of how husband Mahesh Babu works out at the gym in the house. Namrata shared a video of how the Telugu star works out at his home gym. In the caption, Namrata Shirodkar added now people will know where to find the actor in case they don't find him in the house. In the latest post shared by Mahesh Babu's wife, the fans and followers of the actor can see how the kids are celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi.

Check out the photos:

Namrata Shirodkar in her post, "Ganpati bappa Morya. He's home, bringing us love. Protecting us from all the challenges and assuring us all will be well. Prayers and blessings to all celebrating him today and everyday #GoGreen #StaySafe." The fans were thoroughly delighted to see the photos from celebrations at Mahesh Babu's home.

(ALSO READ: Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru: Sudha K Prasad directorial to get a direct release on OTT platform in October)

Credits :instagram

Share your comment ×