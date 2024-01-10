Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar has a message for superstar's 'super fans': We always reciprocate

Guntur Kaaram, the upcoming film of Mahesh Babu, has been the talk of the town for quite some time now. The film is all set to hit the silver screens on January 12th, coinciding with Sankranti.

With the release date just days away, the makers of the film are currently busy with the last minute promotions of the film. In fact, they had also held a pre-release event on January 9th, which was attended by the entire cast and crew of the film. All the major cast and crew took to the stage to talk about the film, as well as share a few personal anecdotes. Superstar Mahesh Babu took to stage to address fans, where he mentioned that his fans were like his father and mother from now on.

Namrata Shirodkar extends her gratitude to fans

Taking to her social media, Mahesh Babu’s wife, Namrata Shirodkar extended her hearty gratitude to the actor’s fans. She shared a clip of the event, and wrote a thank you note in the caption. She mentioned that she is usually the last person to talk about the love Mahesh Babu gets from his fans.

She mentioned that the fans have been supportive all throughout, and even pushed him to do harder. Further, the actress wrote: ‘But today, after seeing the reception he and his GK team received in our very own hometown Guntur, I can proudly say that MB you’ve grown to become an emotion for your people, and this love we as a family will cherish for as long as we live’.

Namrata also mentioned that she is filled with gratitude and will continue to reciprocate the love they receive.

More about Guntur Kaaram

Guntur Kaaram marks the third collaboration between Mahesh Babu and director Trivikram Srinivas after Athadu in 2005 and Khaleja in 2010. The film features an ensemble cast including Sreeleela, Jagapathi Babu, Jayaram, Ramya Krishnan, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Prakash Raj, and many more in prominent roles.

The trailer of the film was released recently, and gave fans a basic understanding of what could be expected from the film. Guntur Kaaram has been bankrolled by S Radha Krishna under the banner of Haarika and Hassine Creations, and Thaman S composes the music for the film. The camera has been cranked by Manoj Paramahamsa and PS Vinod, while Naveen Nolli is in charge of the editing.

