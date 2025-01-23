Mahesh Babu’s wife Namrata Shirodkar is ‘happy’ to have her sister, Bigg Boss 18 fame Shilpa Shirodkar back home; see PICS

Mahesh Babu’s wife and former actress, Namrata Shirodkar, recently took to her social media handle to share her happiness over her sister, Shilpa Shirodkar, returning home. The latter had been participating in the Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 18, which wrapped up recently.

Sharing a series of pictures with her sister, Namrata captured some precious moments that are sure to be cherished by everyone. In the post, the former actress penned, “So happy to have you back!”

See the post by Namrata here:

Shilpa Shirodkar recently missed out on winning the Bigg Boss 18 title after being evicted from the show. The former actress had been in the house since Day 1 but had to end her journey on Day 102.

After her eviction, Shilpa gave a post-eviction interview where she expressed that she did not rely on her family’s support during the show. This statement led to several trolls targeting her on social media.

However, Shilpa firmly stated that people cannot judge relationships based on such things. The former actress added, “I know what my family means to me. I know how much I mean to them. And I know that’s all that matters.”

Recently, Shilpa penned a heartfelt note for her sister Namrata Shirodkar on her birthday. She wrote:

“Wishing you happy, happier, and happiest birthday, Namrata Shirodkar. How I missed you and just simply talking to you for the past 3 months, whether it was a call or just over a cup of coffee. You are and will always be the special one for me! Thank you for being not just an amazing sister, but also my constant source of love, strength, and happiness! Love you so much!”

Advertisement

See the post here:

Interestingly, before Shilpa’s exit from the Bigg Boss house, her sister and her niece Sitara had shown their support by sharing shoutouts on their social media handles, urging fans to vote for Shilpa.

ALSO READ: Madha Gaja Raja: Telugu version of Vishal starrer directed by Sundar C to be released in theaters on THIS date