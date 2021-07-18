Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar & Ram Charan's wife Upasana party with their boss lady tribe; SEE PHOTO

Megastar Chiranjeevi's daughter Sreeja Kalyan can also be seen posing for a group photo with Upasana and Namrata Shirodkar.

Not only the actors but even their wives are equally popular and enjoy a strong fan base in India. There are a few star wives who are super active on social media and have become known in the showbiz world. Mahesh Babu's wife and former Miss India Namrata Shirodkar has quit acting but is still in the limelight. She keeps her fans updated and treat us with stunning photos of Mahesh Babu and kids on her Instagram. On the other hand, Ram Charan's entrepreneur wife Upasana Konidela is also active on Instagram.

Recently, the star wives were seen chilling and partying together with their girl boss tribe. Namrata took to Instagram and shared a photo from their recent get-together. Megastar Chiranjeevi's daughter Sreeja Kalyan can also be seen posing for a group photo. Sharing this photo, Namrata wrote, "About last night !! with the boss lady tribe."

Upasana was quick to comment on it and wrote, "Moments to cherish forever."

A lot of star wives have broken the stereotype and are even more active and gives us a glimpse of their personal space. Allu Arjun's wife Sneha Reddy is one of the popular star wives in the Tollywood industry who can give any actress a run for her money.

Credits :Instagram

