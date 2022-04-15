Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar & Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan enjoy lunch date; Flashback & memories

South superstar Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar and Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan met for an unexpected lunch date and shared some great memories with happy laughs. Namrata took to her Instagram and shared a stunning pic with Gauri post their lunch date. The star wives twinned in black and white outfits and made statements for their fun lunch.

Sharing the pic, Namrata wrote, "Unexpected fun lunch!! @gaurikhan in the house..literally catching up after so many years ..it’s As if time stood still .. leaving after a full lunch of flashbacks and great memories!and many laughs.should do this often GKkeep shining as u always do .."

Namrata Shirodkar recently spills the beans about her daughter Sitara's debut with Mahesh Babu's Penny song from Sarkaru Vaari Paata in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla. "It was actually Thaman who came up with the idea after he saw Sitara do a reel on Kalavathi. He mentioned to Mahesh in passing. After Mahesh came home, he talked about it during dinner to me and Sitara. Sitara jumped and said, 'Nana it will be fun...I would love to do it," she said.

Keerthy Suresh is the leading lady of the movie. Sarkaru Vaari Paata is an action drama jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus and Mahesh Babu’s own production house GMB Entertainment. The shooting of the film has recently got wrapped up and is scheduled for theatrical release on May 12th.

