Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar shares an ADORABLE throwback video of Sitara singing; Watch

Tollywood megastar Mahesh Babu’s wife Namrata Shriodkar shared a throwback video of her daughter singing a Telugu song on her Instagram space.

Tollywood megastar Mahesh Babu’s wife Namrata Shriodkar took to her Instagram space and shared a throwback video, in which her daughter Sitara can be seen singing a Telugu song. Namrata has been sharing many videos and photos of their family at the time of quarantine. While all of them are catching the eyes of Mahesh Babu’s fans, this throwback video has now come as an adorable one. The video is making rounds on social media as the fans of the Tollywood star are sharing it across all social media platforms.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu was last seen in Sarineru Neekevvaru. New reports have emerged today, stating that SS Rajamouli’s next film after RRR will be with Mahesh Babu. The actor has still not officially announced his next film. The film directed by Anil Ravipudi had Rashmika Mandanna for the female lead. The film marked senior actor Vijayashanti’s come back to the entertainment industry. Prakash Raj, Satya Dev, Rajendra Prasad, Jayaprakash Reddy were also seen playing key roles in Sarileru Neekevvaru.

Meanwhile, some reports suggest that Mahesh Babu’s next film will be directed by Trivikram Srinivas. This report came a couple of weeks back when the news about the actor’s collaboration with Geetha Govindam director Parasuram was making the rounds. It was also reported earlier that Mahesh Babu has been approached by Vamshi Paidipally for his next film.

Credits :Instagram

