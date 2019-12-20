Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar shares a glimpse of their lavish house as she is 'loving the vibe'
South superstar, Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar is super active on social media and often shares awwdorable pictures with their bundle of joy, Gautham and Sitara. The former actress keeps her fans updated by sharing their lovely holiday and candid photos. The star wife recently shared a glimpse of their lavish house and we can't keep calm looking at the spacious part of their 'home'. Namrata shared a photo on Instagram and wrote, "Spaces I!! #myhome loving the vibe." One can also see Namrata's reflection on the glass wall as she clicks this photo.
On the work front, the actor will be seen next in Sarileru Neekevvaru. The film stars Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead. The much-anticipated film also stars Vijayashanti, Pradeep Rawat, Hari Teja, Prakash Raj, Rajendra Prasad, Subbaraju, Vennela Kishore, Sachin Khedekar and Ajay among others. The film is set to release on Sankranthi 2020.
