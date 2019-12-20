Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar shares a glimpse of their lavish house as she is 'loving the vibe'

Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar recently shared a glimpse of their lavish house and we can't keep calm looking at the spacious part of their 'home'.

South superstar, Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar is super active on social media and often shares awwdorable pictures with their bundle of joy, Gautham and Sitara. The former actress keeps her fans updated by sharing their lovely holiday and candid photos. The star wife recently shared a glimpse of their lavish house and we can't keep calm looking at the spacious part of their 'home'. Namrata shared a photo on Instagram and wrote, "Spaces I!! #myhome loving the vibe." One can also see Namrata's reflection on the glass wall as she clicks this photo.

A couple of days ago, Namrata shared a photo of Sitara and Gautham playing Ludo game. She wrote, "Full house on a LUDO game !! #familyfirst #joysofbeingtogether." Mahesh Babu is one of the biggest stars in South Indian Film industry. The Maharshi star has made it to the Forbes India 100 Celebs list. From 33rd position in 2018, Mahesh Babu has got down to 54th in 2019. One three Tollywood celebrities, Mahesh Babu, Prabhas and director Trivikram Srinivas have made their way to Forbes India 100 Celebs list of 2019. Mahesh is one of the highest-paid actors till date in the Telugu film industry.



View this post on Instagram Spaces I !! #myhome loving the vibe A post shared by Namrata Shirodkar (@namratashirodkar) on Dec 19, 2019 at 9:51am PST

On the work front, the actor will be seen next in Sarileru Neekevvaru. The film stars Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead. The much-anticipated film also stars Vijayashanti, Pradeep Rawat, Hari Teja, Prakash Raj, Rajendra Prasad, Subbaraju, Vennela Kishore, Sachin Khedekar and Ajay among others. The film is set to release on Sankranthi 2020.

Credits :Instagram

