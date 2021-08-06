Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar shares glimpses from the sets as he gets busy with a photoshoot

Mahesh Babu is one of the leading actors in South India and is one of the faces of Tollywood owing to his charming looks. He is popularly known with many taglines such as Superstar of Tollyoowd, the Greek god of superstar, the Prince of Tollywood, the epitome of style and grace. He has amassed millions of fan base over the years. While Mahesh Babu’s heroics in his movies are a crowd puller, the actor attracts audiences with ads and photoshoots from time to time.

Namrata Shirodkar took to her Instagram handle and a BTS photo of the superstar from the sets of a photo shoot. It looks like the actor is shooting yet again with his favourite celebrity photographer, Avinash Gowariker. Going by his attire, the actor donned formal wear and activewear in the BTS video. It is awaited and watch the pictures when they are released as Mahesh Babu looks magical always. Sharing the video, Namrata wrote, "Shoot day!"

On the work front, Mahesh Babu is currently shooting for Sarkaru Vaari Paata, directed by Parasuram. Keerthy Suresh has been roped in to play the leading lady. The makers of Sarkaru Vaari Paata recently released the first look and the teaser will be released on August 9. Sarkaru Vaaari Paata is slated to release in theatres for Sankranthi, January 14, 2022. The actor will also be collaborating with Trivikram Srinivas once again for his next movie tentatively titled SSMB28.