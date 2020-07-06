Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar shares lockdown look of son Gautam; Calls him 'Elusive'

Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar recently shared a rare moment of their son Gautam and called him 'elusive'.

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's son Gautam and daughter Sitara are adorable star kids of the industry. While Sitara is quite active on social media and has her own verified Instagram account, Gautam is quite a shy person. Mahesh Babu and Namrata's son doesn't like being clicked much and it is a huge task for his parents as well. Yes, Namrata recently shared a rare captured moment of their son Gautam and called him 'elusive' One can see in the picture, their elder son smiling for the camera and something that has grabbed our attention is his lockdown look in long tresses.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Namrata Shirodkar wrote, "Rare capture of “the elusive son”...happened to involve him in a casual conversation and somehow managed this Kodak moment...my lucky day!moments to cherish." Former Miss India and Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata is quite active on social media and amid lockdown due to COVID-19, she has treated their fans with a lot of unseen photos and videos. The superstar shares a warm bond with his kids, Gautam, and Sitara and his latest picture on Instagram is a proof.

Check it out below:

Well, we all know Mahesh Babu handles stardom like no other. He is the most grounded actor in the industry having no airs about it. In fact, the Sarileru Neekevvaru actor's kids Gautham and Sitara are extremely grounded as well.

During his first interaction with fans on Instagram, Mahesh Babu revealed that his son Gautam is free to do whatever he wants in his life. However, he has no plans as of now to follow his father's footsteps.

Credits :Instagram

