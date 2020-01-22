Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar thinks THIS Bollywood actress will be perfect opposite her husband

Namrata Shirodkar is in talks with the south director Vamsi Paidipally to cast Kiara Advani for Mahesh Babu's upcoming film.

Mahesh Babu who is currently vacationing in New York, post the release of his super hit flick Sarileru Neekevvaru. The films saw the lead actor Mahesh Babu in the role of an Army Officer. Mahesh Babu played the character named Major Ajay Krishna in the south drama. The film saw Dear Comrade actress Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. Now, as per the latest reports on the Bharat Ane Nenu actor, the south megastar will be next seen in Vamsi Paidipally upcoming film. The director helmed Mahesh Babu's blockbuster hit film called Maharshi.

The fans and film audience are very excited about the dynamic duo collaborating together for a film. As per the latest reports on Mahesh Babu's upcoming film, there is a strong buzz that his wife Namrata Shirodkar wants to see Kabir Singh actress Kiara Advani opposite Mahesh Babu. If the reports are to be believed then, Namrata Shirodkar is in talks with the south director Vamsi Paidipally to cast Kiara Advani for the film. As for now, the director is working on the film's script. If reports are to be believed then Mahesh Babu won't be returning to work for at least the next two months. The team of Mahesh Babu's next film are working on the film's pre-production work.

Well known music director SS Thaman has been brought on board to do the music direction for the Vamsi Paidipally film. Previously, Mahesh Babu and Kiara Advani have done a film together called Bharat Ane Nenu. The fans and audience members loved the lead pair's chemistry and with the news of Kiara Advani starring on Mahesh Babu's next film has generated a lot of curiosity among the fans.

