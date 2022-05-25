Major: Adivi Sesh, and Saiee Manjrekar unveil the love anthem 'Saathiya' in Pune with college students

The much-awaited biopic on Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, Major has been hitting the right chord with the movie buffs. The team has been promoting their next and as a part of it, yesterday Adivi Sesh and Saiee Manjrekar launched the love anthem titled Saathiya. The launch took place in the presence of college students in Pune.

While Adivi Sesh looked handsome in a beige jacket, Saiee Manjrekar was a sight to behold in a floral saree. Major will be coming to the cinema halls on 3 June. Also, a few days back, the lead pair was in Hyderabad to promote the movie.

Check out the pictures below:

The heart-melting trailer of the flick was revealed recently at a grand event in Hyderabad. The clip features Adivi Sesh showcasing the courage of the braveheart and perfectly depicting the personal and professional milestones of the army officer's life. The movie talks about the journey of the 2008 Mumbai attacks, his childhood among other things.

Helmed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, Telugu actor Adivi Sesh will be making his Bollywood debut with this pan-India drama. The film has been shot simultaneously in Malayaman, Telugu, and Hindi and stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Revathi Nair, and Murali Sharma in pivotal roles. Bankrolled by the production house Sony Pictures Films India in association with Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies, Sricharan Pakala has provided the tunes for Major. Vamsi Patchipulusu has taken care of the film's camera work and Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi and Kodati Pavan Kalyan are responsible for editing.

Recently talking about the movie, Adivi Sesh was quoted saying, "I hope to do justice to Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan's memory and hope to bring his inspirational story to the big screen and to people across the country".

Also Read: Liger actors Ananya Panday-Vijay Deverakonda share a hug as they get clicked outside a restaurant; VIDEO