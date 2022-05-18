Major: Adivi Sesh begins the promotions of braveheart Sandeep Unnikrishnan's biopic in Hyderabad; PICS

Major, a cinematic tribute to Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, will be coming to the cinema halls on 3 June. Before the biopic releases, the lead Adivi Sesh and the team have kickstarted the promotion of their next. Last night the actor attended an event in Hyderabad to talk about the project. He looked all dapper in a semi-casual look with a grey shirt. Saiee Manjrekar and Sobhita Dhulipala were also present at the promotion.

The trailer for Major was dropped recently at a grand event held in Hyderabad. The video shows Adivi Sesh bringing to the big screens the bravery of the martyr. He perfectly portrays the personal and professional milestones of the army officer's life. Major follows the life of the 2008 Mumbai attacks braveheart Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. It narrates his journey, starting from his childhood up to the tragic events of the Mumbai attack where he was martyred.

Talking about the movie, the star was quoted saying , "I hope to do justice to Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan's memory and hope to bring his inspirational story to the big screen and to people across the country". The Telugu actor is making his Bollywood debut with the movie.

Directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, this Malayaman film was also shot simultaneously in Telugu, and Hindi. The flick also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Revathi Nair, and Murali Sharma in pivotal roles. Bankrolled by Sony Pictures Films India in association with Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies, the music for the venture has been composed by Sricharan Pakala.