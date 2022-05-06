Major: Adivi Sesh opts for cool casuals as he lands in Delhi for the special preview of the trailer; PICS

Adivi Sesh is currently busy promoting his upcoming pan-Indian film Major, which is one of the most awaited movies. The makers are leaving no stone unturned to create buzz about the film. Ahead of the trailer release, the team is hosting a special preview in Delhi and Adivi Sesh will be attending the event too. The actor was clicked at the airport as he landed in Delhi for the special trailer event. He opted for a cool casual look in a blue tee and jeans.

On Wednesday, the actor took to his social media handle and shared a glimpse video to announce that the trailer will be unveiled on May 9 in all languages. The almost 1 minute will get you excited for the trailer and promises a blockbuster film.

Take a look at the pics here:

Directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, the multilingual film starring Adivi Sesh, Sobhita Dhulipala and Saiee Manjrekar will be released in Hindi, Telugu, and Malayalam. Major will finally be out in theatres on 3 June this year.

This film will showcase the untold story of the 2008 Mumbai attacks braveheart, Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, on the big screen. The film traces his journey from childhood, to the tragic events of the Mumbai attack. Adivi Sesh will play the lead Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan in the film. The pan-India project has been produced by Sony Pictures Films India in association with Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies.

