Major: Adivi Sesh reacts to biopic's clash with Vikram, Prithviraj: While there are big fishes, we're goldfish

Adivi Sesh's much anticipated biographical drama Major is gearing up for grand release on June 3, clashing at the box office with Kamal Haasan's Vikram and Akshay Kumar's Prithviraj. As all three movies are biggies and the competition is high, Adivi Sesh during the launch of his recent song Oh Isha, reached to Major clash with two big films at the theaters. The actor's response has caught attention as he seemed super confident about Major.

Adivi Sesh attended the song launch event of Major in Mumbai and was asked about Major clashing with Vikram and Prithviraj. The Goodachari actor reacted and said, "Practically, Major is the biggest film in Telugu. Vikram is the biggest film in Tamil and Prithviraj is the biggest film in Hindi. But, while there are big fishes in the sea, we're the goldfish."

Helmed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, Major narrates the untold story of the 2008 Mumbai attacks braveheart Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. Produced by Sony Pictures Films India in association with Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies, the film also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Revathi Nair, and Murali Sharma in pivotal roles.

Vikram, the pan-Indian film, directed by Lokesh Kangaraj, casts talented actors Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles. The trailer was recently launched at Cannes Film Festival.

Akshay Kumar's Prithviraj, directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, is based on the life of King Prithviraj Chauhan and marks the debut of Manushi Chhilar.

Also Read: Major Trailer: Adivi Sesh steps up as brave heart soldier Sandeep Unnikrishnan to fight terror on Indian soil