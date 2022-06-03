Major: Adivi Sesh shares a heartfelt moment with Sandeep Unnikrishnan's parents; Celebs attend screening; PICS

Adivi Sesh's much talked, awaited, and anticipated biographical film Major, hit the theaters today. For the special screening of FDFS at midnight, Martyr Sandeep Unnikrishnan's parents and many celebs attended to watch the movie in theatres. Adivi Sesh was papped as he shared happy moments with Sandeep's parents during the screening. He also shared a pic with them on Instagram dedicating the film to them.

Adivi Sesh took to his Instagram handle and shared a pic of hugging Sandeep Unnikrishnan's mom as he penned a heartfelt note. The actor wrote, "For you both. Uncle and amma. #MajorTheFilm releases tomorrow."

Sushant Akkineni, Saiee manjhrekarwith mom, Lakshmi Manchu, Meher Ramesh, Abhishek Agarwal, and many other celebs attended the midnight screening of Major in theaters.

Major is recording the tremendous responses from the audience for bringing the story of a true soldier to the big screen. The team also hosted a special screening before the grand release in many cities and audiences gave their overwhelming support.

Helmed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, the film was shot simultaneously in Telugu, Hindi and it will also be released in Malayalam. Major narrates the untold story of the 2008 Mumbai attacks braveheart Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan.

Major also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Revathi Nair, and Murali Sharma in pivotal roles. The film is produced by Sony Pictures Films India in association with Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies. The music is composed by Sricharan Pakala.