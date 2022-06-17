Major: Adivi Sesh starrer biopic makes an Indian Army officer's wife teary-eyed in a theatre

Adivi Sesh's Major is being appreciated by all, but the film connects on a deeper level with the families of Army officers. The biopic on Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who lost his life, while saving others during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, is a fitting tribute to the braveheart.

Recently, the wife of an Indian Army officer was unable to contain her emotions after she watched the Adivi Sesh starrer. The video which is doing rounds on social media shows a woman overwhelmed by the movie announcing in the entire cinema hall, "This is my husband, Major Abhishek and he doing the same job as Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, and I am feeling so proud of him."

Meanwhile, talking about the film, the father of the late army officer, K Unnikrishnan was quoted saying after seeing Major, “It’s such a good reflection of what we have seen and suffered. It has made us forget all the bad memories. It’s a very well-made film (in Telugu and Hindi) and I must congratulate the entire team of Major through the bottom of my heart. Sandeep fought for his country till his last breath and will always be a source of inspiration and motivation for millions of people across the globe. The entire team of Major deserves good appreciation. The film scores in all the departments, be it acting, direction, sound and editing. The movie team came to our house and copied all the photographs and projected it so well on-screen bringing back all the good memories we have had with Sandeep. I started my career in Hyderabad and lived here with Sandeep when he was posted here. Thank you to the entire team of Major."

Produced by Sony Pictures Films India, Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment, and A+S Movies, the flick further has Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Revathi Nair, and Murali Sharma in prominent roles.

