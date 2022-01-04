Major: Adivi Sesh starrer first single titled Pon Malare to release on January 7; Deets inside

Adivi Sesh, the unique talent in the industry, is gearing up for an upcoming multilingual film titled Major. Touted to be a biographical film about Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, Adivi Sesh is playing the role of the lead, who lost his life in the horrendous Mumbai attacks on 26/11/2008. Following back to back first looks from the makers, the expectations of the audience are sky high.

Today, the makers took to social media and announced that the first single, which is the romantic track will release on January 7, 11:07 AM. Sharing the details of song on Twitter, Adivi Sesh wrote, "For my #Kerala brethren. Love that is Pure. Innocent. True. Experience #PonMalare The.#MajorFirstSingle on 7th Jan."

Featuring Sobhita Dhulipala as the leading lady of the film, Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Revathi and Murali Sharma are appearing in pivotal roles. Major is directed by a newbie Sai Kiran Tikka. The film is jointly produced by Mahesh Babu, Sony Pictures India and A+S Movies. Under the GMB banner and it will be the first film produced by Mahesh Babu. Major will be released in Telugu and Hindi on July 2nd, 2021.

