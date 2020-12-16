Major: Adivi Sesh's first look as 26/11 martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan will be out tomorrow on Vijay Diwas

Adivi Sesh took to social media and shared an update about his upcoming film, Major's first look.

Adivi Sesh will be seen playing the role of 26/11 martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan in his upcoming film titled, Major. Major, the Hindi-Telugu bilingual film is directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka and backed by Mahesh Babu. The film has been the talk of the town since its inception and moviegoers are eagerly looking forward to it. Meanwhile, Adivi Sesh took to social media and shared about the film's first look. Adivi Sesh's first look as 26/11 martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan will be released tomorrow on Vijay Diwas.

Recently, the lead actor Adivi Sesh and team Major honoured and prayed for the victims, martyrs of 26/11 Mumbai attack. The actor wrote, "Today is 26/11. Team #MajorTheFilm and I bow our heads and pray in honour of both the victims and martyrs of the attacks. More to come later today but for now...a few moments of silence." Produced by Sony Pictures Films India in association with Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies, Major is slated to release next year.

Meanwhile, check out first look update below:

Recently, Adivi recalled his first call made to Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan's father during the shooting of the film. Adivi shared, "When I first called uncle, Mr Unnikrishnan, Major Sandeep's father, he didn't believe ki koi pichhle 10 saal se Major Sandeep ki zindagi pe research kar raha tha and wanted to tell a story inspired by his life. I don't think that uncle believed ka Hyderabad ka koi South Indian ladka jo US mein pala-badha hai, matlab waha se aakar koi film banana chah raha hai. He was very cynical infact."

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×