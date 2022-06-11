Major: Amitabh Bachchan sends wishes to Adivi Sesh for the biopic; Latter says 'this is huge'

Adivi Sesh’s Major has been thriving at the box office. The actor has been receiving several accolades for his portrayal of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan in the biographical action film. And now, the latest to join the bandwagon is Bollywood's legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan. The Bollywood actor congratulated Adivi Sesh as he conveyed good wishes.

Amitabh Bachchan took to his Twitter handle and appreciate Adivi Sesh's "Major film as he wrote, #Major a film on the life of #MajorSandeepUnnikrishnan He is one of the saviours of Mumbai 26/11 . In theatres now. @AdiviSesh@urstrulymahesh. My best wishes .."

Overwhelmed by the legend's message, Adivi replied to Amitabh Bachchan's tweet, "This is huge. The Legend Himself. Thank you so much sir! #IndiaLovesMAJOR."

Adivi Sesh recently also met director Sekhar Kammula and spoke about Major at his residence in Hyderabad. The pic has surfaced on social media platforms.

From audiences, critics and celebs, Major has been receiving accolades from every corner. Recently, the team along with producer Mahesh Babu got together for a round table interview post the grand success of the film. Adivi Sesh along with the team posed for cameras with happy smiles.

Major has managed to flawlessly capture the life of the late Sandeep Unnikrishnan. The movie captured the journey of the decorated NSG Commando from childhood till the unfortunate incident where he sacrificed his life in the 2008 26/11 Mumbai attack.

Directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, this film was also shot simultaneously in Telugu, and Hindi among other languages The flick also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Revathi Nair, and Murali Sharma in pivotal roles. Bankrolled by Sony Pictures Films India in association with Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies, the music for the venture has been composed by Sricharan Pakala.