Major fever grips Vizag: Adivi Sesh experiences crazy fandom on his way to film's screening; PICS

Adivi Sesh's recent drama Major has been receiving a lot of love from the audience. The movie buffs are all praises for the star’s performance in the biopic. In an unprecedented promotional activity, the makers organized this jeep and bike rally in Vizag. In the pictures, one can see Adivi Sesh and his co-stars Saiee Manjrekar and Shobhita Dhulipala traveling in an open jeep on their way to the screening of the film.

Sharing a sample of the leads' envy-worthy fandom, the locals hooted, waved flags, and shouted the names of the actor, as they were on their way to the screening.

Check out the pictures below:

Talking about the overwhelming welcome, Adivi Sesh was quoted saying, “I’m truly moved by the reception we received on the streets of Vizag. It was complete madness as fans were waving and hooting and it was a really incredible experience to witness this firsthand. I’m humbled by the love we received from the locals.”

Furthermore, the team also received a standing ovation from the moviegoers during the screening of Major in a popular single-screen theatre. The team toured Pune, Jaipur, Bangalore, and Mumbai and received a similar reception from the audience. Made under the direction of Sashi Kiran Tikka, the project has been shot simultaneously in Malayalam, Telugu, and Hindi. Major is likely to release in cinema halls on 3 June.

The biopic is inspired by the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, the decorated NSG Commando. He sacrificed his life in the 26/11 attack on Mumbai in 2008. The venture also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Revathi Nair, and Murali Sharma in important roles.

Backed by the production house Sony Pictures Films India and Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies, the tunes for the venture have been scored by Sricharan Pakala.

