'Major' hero Adivi Sesh meets Chiranjeevi, shares good food & conversation with Superstar; PIC

Adivi Sesh has won countless hearts with his portrayal of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan in his latest release. The star has been receiving accolades from all across ever since the film was out. Recently, Chiranjeevi treated the fellow actor with some good food and a fun conversation during their get-together.

Sharing a picture of the two on Instagram, Adivi Sesh wrote, "Today feels like my highest honour Sir! @chiranjeevikonidela You spoke to us for hours. Fed us an amazing lunch. And explained what you loved about the film. Such attention to detail, such insightful questions. I always loved #Megastar the hero. Today, I witnessed your heart of gold."

Check out the post below:

Also, Pawan Kalyan recently took to social media and penned an appreciation note on the success of Major. He wrote that although he has not seen the flick till now, due to his busy schedule, he would watch the movie as soon as possible. The actor lauded Adivi Sesh’s performance and creative skills in the biopic. The Bheemla Nayak actor further praised superstar Mahesh Babu for being a part of this much-appreciated drama as a producer.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Adivi Sesh expresses his excitement about playing such an extraordinary character on the big screens. He was quoted saying, "My mother loved it and she thinks it is my best film. I think, 'ser uthake garve se I can look' that is the moment for me at home. We were the underdog in Hindi, suddenly we had showtime all over. I'm getting calls from Delhi, Kolkatta, and from everywhere else. I got a call from a 9-year-old who wants to join the army after watching the Hindi version and not Telugu".

The film which has been directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka got an overwhelming business at the box office. Recently, the team met with producer Mahesh Babu for a round table interview post the grand success of the film.

Also Read: Goodachari 2 is going to be massive, biggest thing ever: Adivi Sesh reveals on the film's sequel- EXCLUSIVE