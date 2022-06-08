Major: Mahesh Babu gets together with the team of Adivi Sesh starrer after the film’s massive success

Adivi Sesh has become the talk of the town with his recently released flick, Major. The biopic on Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan has garnered raving reviews from both critics and movie buffs. Amidst all this buzz, the financer of the drama and Mahesh Babu got together with the film's team for a round table interview.

While the Sarkaru Vaari Paata actor looked charming in a dark brown shirt and blue denim, Adivi Sesh was all dapper in a black shirt again with blue denim. The leading ladies of Major Sobhita Dhulipala complimented the protagonist in a short black silk dress. Meanwhile, Saiee Manjrekar chose an ethnic ensemble and looked breath-taking in a floral co-ord dress.

Check out the pictures below:

This Sashi Kiran Tikka's directorial was filmed simultaneously in Malayalam, Telugu, and Hindi and reached the cinema halls on 3 June this year. Not just the fans, but many members of the entertainment industry lauded the project.

Going by the popular opinion of the audience, Major has managed to flawlessly capture the life of the late Sandeep Unnikrishnan. The movie captured the journey of the decorated NSG Commando from childhood till the unfortunate incident where he sacrificed his life in the 2008 26/11 Mumbai attack.

With Sobhita Dhulipala and Saiee Manjrekar as the female leads, the venture also stars Prakash Raj, Revathi Nair and Murali Sharma in prominent roles. Backed by the production house Sony Pictures Films India and Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies, Sricharan Pakala is responsible for the film's music.

Talking about the film, the father of the late army officer, K Unnikrishnan was quoted saying, “It’s such a good reflection of what we have seen and suffered. It has made us forget all the bad memories. It’s a very well-made film (in Telugu and Hindi) and I must congratulate the entire team of Major from the bottom of my heart."

Also Read: Vikram: Suriya shares pics as Kamal Haasan gifts him a 'Rolex' watch for his portrayal