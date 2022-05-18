Major: Mahesh Babu unveils Adivi Sesh & Saiee Manjrekar's romantic song Oh Isha; Calls it his favourite track

Mahesh Babu, who is bankrolling Adivi Sesh's biographical film, Major, took to Twitter and launched a romantic song titled Oh Isha from the film. Calling it his favourite track from the film, the visuals are eye candy with 90’s love story (1995) with sparkling chemistry between Sesh and Saiee Manjrekar. Armaan Malik and Chinmayi Sripada bring life to the song with their vocals. Rajiv Bharadwaj wrote the lyrics.

The song shows Adivi Sesh recalling his memories with love of his life when there is a get-together of army officials who dance along with their life partners. Right from the mesmeric tune to the soulful lyrics, this song registers with listeners at once making it an instant blockbuster.

Launching the song on social media, Mahesh Babu wrote, "Another one of my favourites from #MajorTheFilm. Here's the full song! #OhIsha."

Helmed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, the film was shot simultaneously in Telugu, Hindi and it will also be released in Malayalam. Major narrates the untold story of the 2008 Mumbai attacks braveheart Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. It showcases his journey as a child up to the tragic events of the Mumbai attack where he was martyred.

The film will also star Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Revathi Nair, and Murali Sharma in pivotal roles. The film has been produced by Sony Pictures Films India in association with Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies. The music is composed by Sricharan Pakala.

