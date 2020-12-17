Major: Mahesh Babu wishes Adivi Sesh on his birthday & unveils his look as 26/11 martyr Sandeep Unnikrishnan

The first intense look of the upcoming film Major featuring Adivi Sesh as 26/11 martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan is out.

Adivi Sesh will be seen playing the role of 26/11 martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan in his upcoming film titled, Major. The first look of Adivi from the film is out and it has set high expectations among the moviegoers. One can see, the actor is holding a gun in the first look of the film. Mahesh Babu, who is backing this project as a co-producer under his banner GMB Entertainment, took to twitter and presented the first look of the actor from Major, the film. Mahesh Babu tweeted, "Happy to present the first look of #Major!! Wishing you a very happy birthday @AdiviSesh. I'm sure Major will go down as one of your best performances. Good luck and happiness always!."

Sharing his first look from the much-awaited film, Adivi wrote, "Inspired by the LIFE of India’s son. #MajorSandeepUnnikrishnan." The film is slated to released in Summer 2021. Recently, the lead actor of the film also honoured and prayed for the victims, martyrs of 26/11 Mumbai attack. The actor wrote, "Today is 26/11. Team #MajorTheFilm and I bow our heads and pray in honour of both the victims and martyrs of the attacks. More to come later today but for now...a few moments of silence."

Check out the first look of Major here:

Happy to present the first look of #Major!! Wishing you a very happy birthday @AdiviSesh. I'm sure Major will go down as one of your best performances. Good luck and happiness always! pic.twitter.com/q5BLRj8ewn — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) December 17, 2020

Meanwhile, Adivi recently shared about how Sandeep's father reacted to him playing his on on the big screen. He revealed, "When I first called uncle, Mr Unnikrishnan, Major Sandeep's father, he didn't believe ki koi pichhle 10 saal se Major Sandeep ki zindagi pe research kar raha tha and wanted to tell a story inspired by his life. I don't think that uncle believed ka Hyderabad ka koi South Indian ladka jo US mein pala-badha hai, matlab waha se aakar koi film banana chah raha hai. He was very cynical infact."

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×