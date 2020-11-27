Major: On Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan's death anniversary, Adivi Sesh recalls FIRST call with former's father

On Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan's death anniversary, the makers of Major released a video showcasing actor Adivi Sesh talking about the journey of the movie's making and his interaction with the Indian Army officer's family.

On November 27, 2008, Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan was martyred in action during the November 2008 Mumbai attacks. As the country mourns his and others who died during the attack, the makers of the movie Major paid an emotional tribute to the Indian Army officer via a special video. For the unversed, Major is a movie based on Major Unnikrishnan with actor Adivi Sesh essaying the role. Sashi Kiran Tikka helms the movie. In the video, Adivi shares a number of events that unfolded before the movie went on floors.

This includes Adivi tracing the journey from signing the film to meeting Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan's parents, the story behind the iconic photo and more. In the video, Adivi recalls his first call made to Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan's father. Adivi shares, "When I first called uncle, Mr Unnikrishnan, Major Sandeep's father, he didn't believe ki koi pichhle 10 saal se Major Sandeep ki zindagi pe research kar raha tha and wanted to tell a story inspired by his life. I don't think that uncle believed ka Hyderabad ka koi South Indian ladka jo US mein pala-badha hai, matlab waha se aakar koi film banana chah raha hai. He was very cynical infact," he remembered.

Given that the family did believe him, the actor revealed that they kept meeting the family. "I think after the fourth or fifth time, they started to trust me a little bit and I imagined this moment after the fourth meeting, uncle looked me in the eye with lot of sincerity, 'I believe you want to make a movie about my son's life 10%. 0 se 10 tak gaye the and sab hasne lage, we were all laughing ki chalo 0 se 10 tak toh pohoche, and there was a lot of releif behind that laughter because he believed 10% that maybe there was a chance that somebody genuinely wanted to tell this great man's story.

Talking about the importance of November 27, Adivi Sesh said, "27th ko Major Sandeep shaheed hue the and so we are releasing this video on the 27th with the intention to celebrate his life. The film speaks about the way he lived, not about the way he died."

Check out the complete video below:

Produced by Sony Pictures Films India in association with Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies, Major is slated to release next year.

Credits :YouTube

