Major Released: Adivi Sesh starrer biopic hailed by S Thaman, Harish Shankar & more, receives rave reviews

Biopic on the 26/11 Mumbai attacks braveheart, Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan titled Major has released in the theatres today. The pan-Indian film starring Adivi Sesh as the protagonist has been getting exceptional reactions. The project talks about Major Sandeep's life from childhood to the unfortunate attack, where he passed away after saving hundreds of lives during the terrorist attack.

Not just the moviegoers, but celebrities are also all-praises for Major. Music composer S Thaman wrote on Twitter, "#Major MUST WATCH @AdiviSesh UR A CHAMP". Meanwhile director Harish Shankar. S Tweeted, "Watched MAJOR one of the rare films will get to see in years @AdiviSesh did a phenomenal job while Sashi Kiran thikka handles film with top notch Craftsmanship.. Anurag & Sharath this is the beginning of ur passion guys .. long way to go Cinematography and Bgm stands out."

Others like filmmaker Venu Udugula also shared their views on the biopic on social media, "Happy to see Blockbuster Response for a film made with love and passion Congratulations to Dear friends @anuragmayreddy, @SharathWhat @adivisesh, superstar @urstrulyMahesh, and the entire team of #MajorTheFilm for an astounding success." Also, actor Manchu Manoj took to the micro-blogging site and penned, "Hearing awesome stuff about #Major. Congratulations to the whole team and kudos to my brother @AdiviSesh can’t wait to watch it today #MajorTheFilm #MajorSandeepUnnikrishnan."

Check out the reactions below:

This Sashi Kiran Tikka's directorial has reached the audience in Telugu Malayalam, as well in Hindi. With Adivi Sesh as Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, the flick also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Revathi Nair, and Murali Sharma in supporting roles. Backed by the production house Sony Pictures Films India in association with Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies, Sricharan Pakala has composed the tunes for the movie.

Meanwhile, Major was showcased on limited screens on 24 May, before the countrywide release.

