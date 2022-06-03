Major: Sandeep Unnikrishnan's parents get teary-eyed after watching Adivi Sesh starrer; Video

As the entire country showers Adivi Sesh's Major with rave reviews, the parents of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan have the same opinion and cannot spot praising the efforts of the team.

Talking about the film, the father of the late army officer, K Unnikrishnan was quoted saying, “It’s such a good reflection of what we have seen and suffered. It has made us forget all the bad memories. It’s a very well-made film (in Telugu and Hindi) and I must congratulate the entire team of Major through the bottom of my heart. Sandeep fought for his country till his last breath and will always be a source of inspiration and motivation for millions of people across the globe. The entire team of Major deserves good appreciation. The film scores in all the departments, be it acting, direction, sound and editing. The movie team came to our house and copied all the photographs and projected it so well on-screen bringing back all the good memories we have had with Sandeep. I started my career in Hyderabad and lived here with Sandeep when he was posted here. Thank you to the entire team of Major."

Helmed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, the project traces the life journey of the braveheart till his sacrifice during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

The movie has been hugely appreciated by all from the audience, to critics, to the members of the fraternity. Financed by Sony Pictures Films India in association with Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies, the film further has Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Revathi Nair, and Murali Sharma in secondary roles.

Written by Adivi Sesh himself, Sricharan Pakala is responsible for the movie's touching music. Vamsi Patchipulusu has cranked the camera for Major, while Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi and Kodati Pavan Kalyan are the editors for the flick.

