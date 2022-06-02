Major Song Jana Gana Mana Out: Adivi Sesh's patriotic third single will give you goosebumps

The third single titled Jana Gana Mana from the Adivi Sesh starrer Major has been released in all languages. The song traces the journey of Adivi Sesh aka Sandeep Unnikrishnan's battle on the ground of the Taj Mahal bomb blast. The video also gives glimpses of his childhood. Composed by Sricharan, the video song will definitely give goosebumps.

The song has been crooned by Tojan Toby, music has been composed by Sricharan Pakala and Rajiv Bharadwaj has penned the lyrics. The song also shows Adivi Sesh’s character’s life as the commanding officer of Operation Black. Every song tells one aspect of the movie and surely, the life journey of Major narrated in this song is very inspiring and at same time is emotional.

As a part of promotions, the team of Major hosted special shows in major parts of cities in India ahead of the release. The Major team also visited Pune, Jaipur, Bangalore, and Mumbai and received an overwhelming reception from the movie buffs. The actor has been sharing reactions of the audience from the theatres and the curiosity for the film has reached sky high.

The film will chronicle Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan's heroic actions notably witnessed during the 26/11 Mumbai attacks where numerous citizens were saved. The film also stars actors like Saiee Manjrekar, Murli Sharma, Prakash Raj, Revathi, and others in pivotal roles.

Helmed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, the project has been shot simultaneously in Malayalam, Telugu, and Hindi and is expected to reach the cinema halls on 3 June. Major is bankrolled by the production house Sony Pictures Films India and Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies.

