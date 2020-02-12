Major Throwback: Here's Thalapathy Vijay and Priyanka Chopra's rare picture from the sets of Thamizhan
Before anyone else, Tamil star Thalapathy Vijay discovered a singer in Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Yes, to refresh your memory, Vijay has figured out Priyanka's singing skills on the sets of their 2002 film, Thamizhan. A throwback picture of Vijay and Priyanka Chopra with music director D Imman is going viral on social media and it will take you down the memory lane. Music director Imaan, during an old interview, revealed that Vijay had heard Priyanka Chopra humming the song a few times on the sets and that's when he got an idea of making her sing a song in their film.
Very rare click #ThalapathyVijay #priyankachopra #Imman@actorvijay @priyankachopra @immancomposer #Master pic.twitter.com/c5RDgUMmaI
— (@VenkatRaja_Offl) February 10, 2020
The 2002 film Thamizhan featured Vijay in the lead role with Priyanka Chopra made her debut in Kollywood as a lead actress in the film. Revathi, Nassar, Ashish Vidyarthi and Vivek were seen in the pivotal roles in the film, while the film's score and soundtrack were composed by D. Imman.
Meanwhile, Vijay is busy with the shooting of his upcoming film, Master. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film star Vijay Sethupathi in the role of a villain.
