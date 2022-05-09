Major Trailer: Adivi Sesh steps up as brave heart soldier Sandeep Unnikrishnan to fight terror on Indian soil

Paying ode to Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, actor Adivi Sesh's upcoming biographical project Major dropped its trailer today. In a collaborative effort to honour the film's subject, superstars Salman Khan, Mahesh Babu, and Prithviraj Sukumaran came together to launch the teaser of Major in Hindi, Telugu, and Malayalam respectively. The trailer launch was a grand event held in Hyderabad on Monday.

Helmed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, the film was shot simultaneously in Telugu, Hindi and it will also be released in Malayalam. Major narrates the untold story of the 2008 Mumbai attacks braveheart Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. It showcases his journey as a child up to the tragic events of the Mumbai attack where he was martyred.

In the trailer, we get to see Adivi Sesh stepping it up and coming into his own as he fights terrorists and saves lives. Also, we get to see Adivi Sesh bring to screen the heroics of the martyr, commemorating the iconic milestones of the army officer's personal as well as professional life.

Watch Major trailer below:

Major also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Revathi Nair, and Murali Sharma in pivotal roles. The film has been produced by Sony Pictures Films India in association with Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies. The music is composed by Sricharan Pakala.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Adivi Sesh opens up about Major & Mahesh Babu backing the film