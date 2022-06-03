Major Twitter Review: Adivi Sesh's biographical film is a 'perfect homage to our heroes' say netizens

Major, the pan Indian film of Adivi Sesh has hit the theatres today, clashing at the box office with his mom in Hyderabad. The actor stepped into the shoes of 27/11 Mumbai attacks martyr solider, who died after saving hundreds of lives during this terrorism periods. As soon as fans watched the film, they took to their Twitter handles and penned their thoughts on the biographical drama. Going as per the reviews, the film has opened to a positive response from fans with many calling it a blockbuster.

He perfectly portrays the personal and professional milestones of the army officer's life. Major follows the life of the 2008 Mumbai attacks braveheart Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. It narrates his journey, starting from his childhood up to the tragic events of the Mumbai attack where he was martyred. The movie runs high on three elements -- Emotions, patriotism and action. Audience say that Major is a perfect troubyrw to soldiers and some scenes will leave you teary eyed.

While one user wrote, Films like #MajorTheFilm deserve 5/5, celebrating films like this is the least homage we can give to our Heroes!, the other tweeted, "#MajorTheFilm What can we write about this film ! It just has to be experienced !@AdiviSesh#SandeepUnnikrishnan."

Directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, this Malayaman film was also shot simultaneously in Telugu, and Hindi. The flick also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Revathi Nair, and Murali Sharma in pivotal roles. Bankrolled by Sony Pictures Films India in association with Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies, the music for the venture has been composed by Sricharan Pakala.

