Major: Vijay Deverakonda heap praises on Adivi Sesh, Mahesh Babu & team; Says 'a film with love and passion'

Adivi Sesh has reached new heights of stardom with his upcoming biopic, Major. The pan-Indian film based on Major Sandeep's life is touching hearts and getting raving reviews from not just the moviegoers, but celebrities. Now, Vijay Deverakonda is the latest celeb to be awestruck with Major.

Vijay Deverakonda took to his social media handles and penned a heartfelt note after watching Major. He called the film filled with love and passion. The Liger actor wrote, "#MajorTheFilm. A film filled with passion, love & sincerity. A man to look upto.A man we can all learn from. A true Idol. Definitely watch this one to know about our hero. Congratulations to the entire team! And my warmest respect and love to the parents of Major Sandeep!."

Adivi Sesh and Mahesh Babu replied to his message an thanked him for his support and kind words.

Helmed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, the film was shot simultaneously in Telugu, Hindi and was also released in Malayalam. Major narrates the untold story of the 2008 Mumbai attacks braveheart Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. It showcases his journey as a child up to the tragic events of the Mumbai attack where he was martyred.

The film also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Revathi Nair, and Murali Sharma in pivotal roles. The film has been produced by Sony Pictures Films India in association with Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies. The music is composed by Sricharan Pakala.

